Openly gay preacher fosters community of acceptance

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- "We say at our church God's love is for everyone." Reverend Dr. William H. Knight is the senior pastor at MCC San Antonio and an openly gay man. He and his congregation advocate for LGBTQ+ lives and provide a safe, loving community for people of all sexual orientations. While at first, he was hesitant to accept a preaching position in Texas, he soon had his mind changed when he went and talked to locals in San Antonio, Texas. "It's just that inherent warmth for welcoming strangers," he said after visiting the city. Reverent Dr. Williams H. Knight never looked back. "Pride is not just about feeling good. Pride is about coming together so that we can do good together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniolgbtqlgbtq pridemore in commonchurchlgbtlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid COVID-19 surge
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
2019 death of Black man in police custody receives renewed attention
1 dead, employee hospitalized after fight at Lucky supermarket in Antioch
Show More
Watch list: 13 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'Pose' stars to join town hall on violence against transgender women
Impatience grows for cops' arrests in Breonna Taylor's death
Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
More TOP STORIES News