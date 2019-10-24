Outdoor Skate Park Becomes Hub for Chicago Community

A northwest suburb outside of Chicago opened its first outdoor skate park after six years of planning, and local skaters say it was worth the wait.

The indoor Audubon Skate Park opened in 2000, but the outdoor park is a welcome addition for the Elk Grove Village skating community that's been requesting it since 2013.

Audubon Park Manager Martin Castro has been skating for too long to remember.

The new park gives him an opportunity to watch more kids get hooked by the sport and join the Elk Grove skating community.

"Once you step on your board, it's like a little magic carpet ride," said Castro. "You skate and create. There's no rules, like in baseball. You just kinda jump on your board and learn skate tricks or get inspired by the people around you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E power outage timeline
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
Facebook commits $1 billion to affordable housing in Bay Area, US
Show More
PG&E Shutoffs: Same weather, different response
Oakland sailor returns from historic solo journey
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
More TOP STORIES News