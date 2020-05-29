localish

Parents in San Jose honor graduating high school seniors with commemorative signs

By Chris Bollini
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- With proms, graduations and other activities canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduating high school seniors across the Bay Area are left to deal with a difficult reality.

Seniors and their parents from Santa Teresa High School in San Jose, Calif. are trying to cope with this unprecedented time.


Partnering with a local sign company, Fast Signs, parents in the Santa Teresa community have created decorative signs honoring graduating students.

"It's just a tiny thing, but if it makes a little smile amid tears, it's a good thing," Lars Samson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josekgohigh schoolcoronavirus californiagraduationcoronavirusseniorsgraduation 2020localish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Healthcare 'superheroes' share their COVID-19 stories
Ding dong ditch returns with a positive twist
Couple finds way to celebrate after wedding cancellation
Keeping customers safe and business going at this small business!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd protesters, SJ police clash after Hwy 101 shut down
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, outdoor dining to reopen on June 1
SpaceX prototype rocket captured exploding during test
WATCH: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals president discusses reopening of summer camps, child care
Kaepernick funding legal representation for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis
Working from home? Your boss can track what you're doing.
Show More
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
More TOP STORIES News