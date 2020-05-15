Paul Shaffer's daughter fosters puppies to stay positive

LOS ANGELES -- Victoria Shaffer, daughter of former Late Show with David Letterman music director Paul Shaffer, is taking her love of dogs to new heights by fostering puppies during the pandemic.

Shaffer also hosts a web show dedicated to pups and she's working on a book with tips for dog owners.

Shaffer also took on fostering dogs in partnership with Mutt Scouts, a Southern California dog rescue non-profit.

Recently, she took on a litter of 9 puppies and their mom.

"Her name is Madonna," said Shaffer. "So we have called this litter the 'pup star' litter. They were all named after pop stars. We have Brittany Spears, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga."

The puppies arrived at an opportune time for Shaffer. Several family members, including her father, mother and aunt tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother and aunt spent time in the hospital for treatment.

All nine pups have been adopted, but the mother has yet to find a forever home.

"These dogs have kept me company during this time," Shaffer said. "And now, I'm just so touched that I was able to be a part of nine puppies lives and hopefully enhance a lot of other people's lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcanimal rescueanimalslocalish show (lsh)pet projectlocalishpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How close is the Bay Area to reopening? We're tracking progress here
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Thunderbirds fighter jets fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
California unemployment: Here's how benefits extension works
Jorge Santana, younger brother Carlos Santana, dies at 68
Show More
Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area this weekend
CA town declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News