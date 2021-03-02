localish

People are lining up for these Rowhome Coffee pretzel Sandwiches!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- People are lining up for the delicious pretzel sandwiches at Rowhome Coffee in Philadelphia.

Rowhome Coffee opened their doors just two months ago and the response has been immense.

They specialize in coffee but its the pretzel sandwiches that have people flocking to the Fitler Square shop. Philadelphia is a pretzel city, but Rowhome Coffee is believed to be the first spot in the city to use the Philadelphia snack in place of bread on a sandwich.

They have bacon, sausage, and pork roll egg sandwiches as well as vegan options. The pretzels are sourced from Federal Pretzels in New Jersey.

Rowhome Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
2536 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Would you try a whiskey infused with deer meat?
West Philly barber bootcamp enlists youth in successful futures
This group of doctors administered 4,000 COVID-19 shots in one day
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments
3 Bay Area counties join red tier
13 killed when semi-truck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
When will CA reach herd immunity? Experts weigh in
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
COVID-19 updates: SF, Napa, Santa Clara counties move to red tier
Show More
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Uncertainty as to whether SFUSD, OUSD will meet reopening deadline
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
SF DA's description of murder suspect outrages victim's family
Women discover they're biological siblings while working in restaurant
More TOP STORIES News