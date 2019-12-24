There Are over 300k X-Mas Lights on the Miracle on South 13th Street

For the past 20 plus years, the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights displays in the city.

Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display. We catch up with some of the hosts on this festive block and get a review from some of the attendees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiamy go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
WATCH IN 60: Festive protest, rainy holiday, treats for delivery drivers
Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point
AccuWeather Christmas Eve forecast: Next storm arrives today
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Show More
Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+
1 dead, firefighter injured after 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
Keep return policies in mind when shopping for holiday gifts
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Union Pacific and San Jose team up to keep railroad tracks clear
More TOP STORIES News