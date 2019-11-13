BREAKING NEWS
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Full Story
Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
California
Politics
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
steak
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
There's only 10 tables and they only serve one thing, but that one thing is a rib-eye steak that is so good people tailgate in the parking lot for hours for it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilson
beef
worth the wait
steak
tailgate
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
STEAK
Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.
Spencer sips his way through Cache Creek
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Craziest Way to Cook a Tomahawk Steak?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
CPUC to vote on whether to investigate PG&E for outages
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
WATCH IN 60: Dreamforce traffic, Kaepernick to work out for NFL
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
Show More
Underwood on 'CMAs' celebrating women in country music
SF passes resolution to lower speed limit citywide
EXCLUSIVE: Airbnb responds to another Bay Area unauthorized party
Crash cleared from westbound lanes of Bay Bridge
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
More TOP STORIES News