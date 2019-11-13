steak

People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson

There's only 10 tables and they only serve one thing, but that one thing is a rib-eye steak that is so good people tailgate in the parking lot for hours for it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonbeefworth the waitsteaktailgatelocalish
STEAK
Daniel DiMaggio Takes Us to His Favorite Restaurant in L.A.
Spencer sips his way through Cache Creek
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Craziest Way to Cook a Tomahawk Steak?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
CPUC to vote on whether to investigate PG&E for outages
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
WATCH IN 60: Dreamforce traffic, Kaepernick to work out for NFL
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
Show More
Underwood on 'CMAs' celebrating women in country music
SF passes resolution to lower speed limit citywide
EXCLUSIVE: Airbnb responds to another Bay Area unauthorized party
Crash cleared from westbound lanes of Bay Bridge
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
More TOP STORIES News