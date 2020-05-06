Philadelphia woman is brightening spirits with rainbow balloons

You may have noticed local communities are looking a little brighter thanks to colorful displays of rainbow balloons that have been popping up across Philadelphia.


Florescio Events is the business behind it all.


Owner, Jace Florescio has been installing the displays in Fairmount and Spring Garden. She says she got the idea for these arrangements from her children, who have been drawing pictures of the rainbow and putting them up on their windows.

So next time you see some colorful balloons on the street, smile, it's what Florescio is hoping for.

That Balloon Girl | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillymore in commonbe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom update on reopening CA amid COVID-19 crisis
SF-based Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2 new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Santa Clara County
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Marin County eyeing May 18 reopening for retail
Armed woman shot, killed by deputies in Half Moon Bay, authorities say
Show More
Treasury Dept. wants stimulus money back from dead recipients
AccuWeather forecast: Warming today and beyond
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Cinco de Mayo crowds gather in SJ despite stay-at-home orders
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
More TOP STORIES News