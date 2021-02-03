localish

This Philly designer created the first yarn vending machine in the country!

PHILADELPHIA -- Emani Outterbridge has been turning her hobby into her business since she was 12!

Her crochet business began to boom after she designed an outfit for rapper Cardi B. So it wasn't long before she began to think, what next?

She landed on the idea of a yarn vending machine!

Her machine, located near Temple University in Philadelphia at 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, is the very first in the country to sell yarn.

If you can't make it to Philly, you can still see more of her patterns or purchase some online at her website or follow her on Instagram .

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
