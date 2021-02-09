localish

Pandemic picnics with a touch of Hollywood glamour

Hollywood -- Looking for a unique way to dine out during the pandemic?

Try Hollywood Picnics.

"Hollywood Picnics is an event company specializing in curated picnics all over Los Angeles that take place in special film locations and try to recreate that Hollywood glamour that once was," said owner Evie Westwood.

Before the pandemic hit, Westwood was in the event industry. An industry devastated by the pandemic. But it was always her dream to have her own business.

"I was doing a lot of behind the scenes work. And learning from that I realized that I could take this knowledge and create a business of my own," she said.

She customizes each picnic to every customer's desire, while also incorporating a little piece of Hollywood.

Hollywood Picnics is following state and local COVID guidelines. Westwood also recommends that you only have picnics with members of the same household.

"Once you set picnics, you don't really realize what an impactful thing it is. I've gotten messages over and over again thanking me for making a certain birthday or a certain anniversary special for them," said Westwood.

To book a picnic visit their website or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesromancekabchollywoodcoronavirus pandemicoutdoor adventureslocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Online guide to Black owned businesses
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
Montebello Zoo in LA County asks for public's help
New business captures the magic of vintage photography
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with jarring video of siege | LIVE
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
LIVE: Asian American groups demand action after attacks
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor gives COVID-19 update
Newsom visits Levi's Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Experts predict the world is 7 years from reaching herd immunity
Show More
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News