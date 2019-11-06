Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History

By Dale Yurong and Tim Sarquis
Bobby Rubio grew up wondering why he didn't see people on TV and film that looked like him. Now a writer and director at Pixar, he's making history with producing an animated short film featuring lead characters that are Filipino-American.

"It's the first step for more to come," says Bobby. The story is based on a father and son, where the father discovers that his son can float and the difficulties the son faces because of how he's different from other children.

Bobby was determined to make the film based on experiences with him and his son. "I wanted to tell the story and I was going to do it no matter what. Pixar saw the value in it and we can bring this out to a larger audience."

See the film when it debuts on Disney+ on November 12!

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
49ers prepare for Monday Night Showdown against Seahawks on ABC7
Show More
More elevator attendants, new fare gate at SF BART stations
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
LA City Hall wants mobile apps to help ease traffic
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News