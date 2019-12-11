Pleasanton's not-so-secret but awesome drive-thru ice cream spot

Pleasanton Meadowlark Dairy's secrets to success are ice cream and keeping the old school drive-thru alive. The dairy is celebrating 100 years in business and their formula to longevity is simple: not changing a whole lot. Visiting the drive-thru market is like being taken back in time to the 1950's, when the prices were low and friendly employees would walk to the driver's side window to take food orders. Meadowlark still operates in the same way, allowing customers to pick up basic goods like milk and eggs, but what has people lining up around the block is the dairy's soft-serve ice cream.
