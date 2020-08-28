localish

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company donates 3,000 pounds of cheese to Redwood Empire Food Bank

By Chris Bollini
PETALUMA, Calif. -- The Giacomini family has been part of Bay Area agriculture for the past 100 years.

"It really started with my grandfather coming over here from Italy in 1900, and they ended up with a little farm in Petaluma, California," Bob Giacomini reveals.


When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the family's business, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company was drastically impacted.

"About 50 percent of all the cheese that we make goes to restaurants. It goes to hotels. It goes to corporate dining. It goes on airplanes," explains chief operating officer Lynn Giacomini Stray. "All that business just halted."

So the Giacomini family came up with the "Buy A Wedge, Give A Wedge" program. The program resulted in about 3,000 pounds of cheese donated to Redwood Empire Food Bank.
