A former Cake Boss apprentice opened this Philadelphia café focusing on pork, pastry, and porchetta but in November they are all in on Thanksgiving.
He has a custom line of tarts available to pre-order for the holiday. His tray of petits fours is also available to bring an assortment of flavors for your holiday gathering big, small or virtual.
And throughout November he has a special sandwich called the turketta - it's a Thanksgiving meal sliced up and served on a brioche roll.
Porco's Porchetteria unveils its turketta sandwich for Thanksgiving
