Portraits on the porch is bringing families joy during COVID-19

By Amanda Brady
When the quarantine in Pennsylvania went into place, Susan Beard knew she had to get creative to keep her business running.

So she longtime photographer started 'Portraits on the Porch'.


It's a way to bring families together in this unprecedented time and get a beautiful family photo. A long lens is used, so the photos are taken at a social distance.

There's no better time to get your family portraits done than when you're all stuck in the house together. #BeLocalish
