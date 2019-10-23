Pull Up to Boyle Heights and try The Vegan Taqueria

Raul Medina started The Vegan Taqueria to combat the high rates of diabetes and heart disease in his community. Raul is focused on being as culturally sensitive and relevant as he can by not offering something on his plates that wouldn't be there in the first place. In 2018 Raul won Taco Madness honor of best taco in LA. These tacos are served in Boyle Heights as an attempt to offer plant based options to a community where that option isn't regularly offered.