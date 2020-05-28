localish

Quarantine window art brings joy to this Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO -- To keep his Chicago neighbors' spirits up, Mark LaFerney decorates his window every week with a new COVID-19 inspired design.

People who walk by can read messages like "Better days are ahead," "Wear a mask" and "Don't be a punk, stay the funk home."

"As an artist, I thought about what I could do during this time to keep myself busy, to inspire other people and contribute something," LaFerney said.

LaFerney started making the windows in March when Illinois' stay-at-home order first went into place.

"In the beginning, a lot of the messages were positive when people were feeling down," LaFerney said.

And since then, he's been putting up one design a week to keep himself, and his neighbors, entertained.

LaFerney plans to make the window decorations for as long as he stays home and hopes they give fellow Chicagoans a sense of community.

"Knowing that I'm contributing something, inspiring others and bringing a smile to someone's face keeps me doing it," LaFerney said.

To keep up with LaFerney's Quarantine Windows, visit his Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvilleedgewaterartcoronavirus chicagocoronavirusall goodcommunitystay at home orderfeel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Cardiac nurse gives back to fellow nurses with online business
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
Plan your family's fire escape
Photographer captures photos of cardinals for every life lost to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Breed gives update on SF reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
When will we see a second wave of COVID-19 cases?
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Show More
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
46 DMV offices reopen across CA amid coronavirus pandemic
Tips for making mask-wearing more comfortable in summer heat
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day
More TOP STORIES News