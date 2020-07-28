'Queer Eye's' Fab 5 helps gay Fishtown pastor find himself

Pastor Noah Hepler leads the Church of the Atonement in Fishtown but he was the one seeking help with a problem he was having in his mind.He came out as gay in his 30s but said he never really felt comfortable saying he is gay or living his true life. Pastor Noah lacked confidence as a leader of his congregation and that congregation was dwindling.His congregation helped him connect with the Fab 5 from Netflix's "Queer Eye", and the episode is part of the new season of the hit show.Pastor Noah says he's heard from so many people since the episode aired, with many telling him, 'I have a similar story', and 'I had no idea this was possible'.1542 E Montgomery Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125267-888-4099