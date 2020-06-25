Richmond restaurant has donated more than $500K to Meals on Wheels over the years

RICHMOND, Texas -- In Texas, Tex-Mex is practically its own food group!

From the crispy, smoked street tacos to tender, marinated fajitas, La Cocina in Richmond, Texas is a true Tex-Mex staple.

For owner Andres Novoa, opening a restaurant was his American dream.

When Novoa opened La Cocina, he partnered with Meals on Wheels to help elderly neighbors, hosting fundraisers every year.

Over the years, La Cocina has donated over half a million dollars to Meals on Wheels.

Novoa says he is grateful to his loyal customers, who have kept supporting La Cocina even during challenging times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondfoodcommunity strongbe localish houstonktrkgood newsrestaurantbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of racism after blocking SF Latino man from entering his own building
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Mother of 1-year-old boy demands action after viral coughing incident
Nightly fireworks startle Oakland Zoo animals
These 3 CA counties still aren't allowed to join Phase 3 of reopening
Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Show More
Californians to decide in November whether to reinstate affirmative action
Job training program faces challenges with online learning
FasTrack mails out 'toll violations' instead of invoices due to stationery issue
Bay Area researchers race to find drug to treat COVID-19
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
More TOP STORIES News