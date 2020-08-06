Roller skates become a hot commodity during the COVID pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of people lined up - some even sleeping overnight - to get their hands on a hot commodity during this pandemic: roller skates.

"The demand for roller skates during the pandemic has surged," said Shayna "Pigeon" Meikle, owner of Pigeon's Roller Skates Shop on Retro Row in Long Beach, CA.

Just months before the pandemic hit, Meikle moved her shop, formerly known as Moxi Roller Skate Shop, to a larger storefront.

"We had doubled our staff to accommodate the larger crowds and then once coronavirus hit, we had to close our doors," Meikle said. "A week later, basically, everyone decided they wanted to roller skate."

After temporarily furloughing her staff, Meikle hired back her employees and then some in order to accommodate the demand from consumers.

"Our phones were ringing off the hook so I had to hire someone to come in here and hang out and answer the phone for hours and hours on end," Meikle said.

Originally, Meikle planned to reopen her store on July 20. Once she saw COVID-19 cases on the rise, she knew that was not possible. Instead, Pigeon's Roller Skate Shop opened its doors for a flash sale on Thursday, July 16.

"We sold out of almost everything on day one and then, whatever was left, we sold out in day two," Meikle said. "Then we had to close our doors."

Meikle hopes the increased popularity of roller skating on social media will shed a light on the history of skate culture.

pigeonskates.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabclong beachsummersportslocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
1 killed after chase, officer-involved shooting in Oakland
New Alameda Co. plan will pay some COVID-19 positive residents to stay home
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
Are break rooms hot spot for COVID-19? UCSF doctor explains
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Clara University to begin school year online
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More TOP STORIES News