Rugby commentator hilariously narrates every day life

LONDON -- "It's almost becoming a love letter to where I live." After sporting events were canceled in the UK, Rugby commentator Nick Heath found himself with plenty of time and boredom on his hands. He started commenting on everyday life, from dogs playing in the park to clothes shopping, and the videos went viral!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrugbymore in commonsportslocalishlondon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall 2020, chancellor announces
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
Coronavirus impact: Twitter employees can work from home 'forever'
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Show More
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Watch 'Super Science with Drew Tuma' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Warriors laid off 1,700 part-time workers in March
More TOP STORIES News