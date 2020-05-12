Rugby commentator hilariously narrates every day life
LONDON -- "It's almost becoming a love letter to where I live." After sporting events were canceled in the UK, Rugby commentator Nick Heath found himself with plenty of time and boredom on his hands. He started commenting on everyday life, from dogs playing in the park to clothes shopping, and the videos went viral!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall 2020, chancellor announces
More TOP STORIES News