Scum & Villainy Cantina, Where Sci-Fi and Nightlife Meet

Scum and Villainy Cantina is your friendly neighborhood geek bar nestled in the wretched hive of Hollywood. Inspired by popular drinking establishments from your favorite sci-fi movies, Scum and Villainy is the bar where geeks go to discuss their favorite fandoms while enjoying one-of-a-kind cocktails. It's the best place to go after a movie premiere, or during any of their nightly events. Come in for their weekly trivia night, or their game night featuring happy hour deals! For details on all their weekly events visit: Facebook Scum and Villainy Cantina
