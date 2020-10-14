localish

These brothers are making it possible to see the stars in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Ben Happe and Bill Green are bringing astronomy to places where people are not able to escape light pollution, like the streets of Philadelphia.

That means setting up high-powered telescopes on crowded street corners for everyone to use. When covid 19 emerged they had to rethink how they shared the universe.


So the brothers attached a phone to their telescope to share on a screen so passersby could observe the night sky at a social distance.

Their goal is to reconnect Philadelphia to the night sky and remind people that there is more out there, allowing people a glimpse through a telescope who may have never had the opportunity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Workout for change uses exercise to create social awareness, change
Treebeards is a Houston icon
This single mother of 4 churned her past into sweet success!
Lawyer-turned bagel consultant takes bagel recipe globally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
LIVE: Napa Valley wineries, landmarks damaged in Glass Fire
Map: Thousands in Bay Area may be impacted by PG&E shutoffs
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Investigation underway after 3 people shot in Oakland, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Voting 2020 Q&A - your questions get answered
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Mayor: SF playgrounds now open after COVID-19 closure
Bay Area patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
More TOP STORIES News