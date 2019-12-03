non-profit

Adrenaline Seekers Rappel down 17 Floors for a Good Cause

Adrenaline seekers rappelled 17 floors in the heart of Orange County for a honorable cause. Multitude of all ages took a giant leap off the Irvine Marriott to help raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Orange County. Habitat OC partnered with Over the Edge to raise finances and awareness to help families in need of a home. Thrill seekers are not only rappelling down a tall building, they are finding out about Habitat for Humanity and the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community.
Stay connected with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County here: habitatoc.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
habitat for humanitylocalishfundraisernon profit
NON-PROFIT
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Meet the stars where you live
How to donate old LEGOS
Goats eating from potato chip bags
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during robbery
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Lockdown lifted at San Ramon school after threatening graffiti found
Water main break floods streets in SF's Sunset District
SJ wrestling coach accused of inappropriately touching child
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
Show More
Dublin Elementary dealing with leaks again, school board responds
Police search for suspects in assault on officer in Emeryville
Anna Faris, family 'lucky to be alive' after brush with CO poisoning
AccuWeather forecast: Shower chances continue today
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
More TOP STORIES News