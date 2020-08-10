Cancer survivor returns to hospital 10 years later as nurse at MD Anderson

HOUSTON, Texas -- Caitlyn Mortus was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 13. Her family had a lot of questions, but Caitlyn got answers and inspiration when she started chemotherapy at MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas.

After five rounds of chemo, Mortus beat the illness and left MD Anderson with the dream to become a nurse and help young patients like herself.

Now 10 years later, Mortus is working at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital as a pediatric oncology nurse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhealthtexas medical centerall goodktrknursescancer caremd anderson cancer centercancerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's public health director abruptly resigns
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
WATCH TODAY: Newsom speaks after health director resigns
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Show More
Oakland teachers, district still in talks over distance learning plans
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Coronavirus live updates: Self-administered testing kiosk reopens in Berkeley
San Quentin State Prison sergeant dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News