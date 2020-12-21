Café con Libros Press bookstore fosters community literacy, art and cultural expression. With its shelves filled with independent authors and diverse titles, the tiny nonprofit bookstore is a local favorite.
"Definitely cozy, you can walk around and explore," said Susana Acosta, a La Habra, CA, resident.
"This is more like a community space than a bookstore," said Kiese Kimbwala, a Pomona, CA resident.
Co-Founder Adelaida Bautista says the gift of reading is always a perfect holiday gift for anyone. She encourages people to come by and support Café con Libros.
"Independent bookstores serve a purpose in the community," said Bautista.
"It's important to support small businesses because they add a different flavor to the community," said Angel Gonzalez from La Verne, CA.
Gonzalez says Café con Libros provides a sense of much-needed warmth, especially during the pandemic.
Café con Libros relies on community support to thrive and survive.
Café con Libros Press
Facebook
Instagram
909.469.1350
280 W 2nd St
Pomona, CA 91766
Shop small, support big at this charming community bookstore
