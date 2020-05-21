localish

SkyART delivers 1,000 art supply kits, virtual art therapy to Chicago kids

CHICAGO -- South Chicago-based nonprofit, SkyART, is providing free art supplies, art therapy and virtual workshops to homebound kids during the coronavirus lockdown.

"As soon as the shelter in place order was issued, the first thing we thought to do was give away art supplies," said Devon VanHouten-Maldonado, assistant director of programs for SkyART.

The first 30 free art kits were claimed in less than 5 minutes!

SkyART Founder and Executive Director, Sarah Ward, realized they needed to expand their efforts into a fundraising campaign. So far, they've already exceeded their own expectations.

"1,000 is our goal, and we've actually gotten funding to go way beyond 1,000 so what we're going to do is do repeat deliveries," Ward said.

SkyArt is committed to helping kids through art during this pandemic and beyond.

"If it's through the summer or through the fall, we'll just continue to deliver art supplies for our children," she said.

Along with free art supplies, the organization is also providing one-on-one virtual art therapy to kids in need. The nonprofit is also organizing a series of virtual arts workshops covering a wide variety of topics.

Every service and resource that SkyART provides is free to the families and children they serve.

"We still aim to be here for our kids now, in the future, and hopefully for 20 more years, since SkyART's nearly 20 years old," san VanHouten-Maldonado.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartlocalish show (lsh)localishwls
LOCALISH
Virtual cooking class inspires participants
Chicago street performer spreads joy during the pandemic
Chicago's skateboarding dog
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suicides on the rise amid stay-at-home order, Bay Area doctors say
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Study: Black COVID-19 patients nearly 3 times more likely to be hospitalized
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
SF adds circles to Marina Green to encourage social distancing
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Show More
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara Co. calls for contact tracing outreach volunteers
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Assisted living communities want more access to COVID-19 testing, help with soaring costs
More TOP STORIES News