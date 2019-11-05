Smell Stinky Dino Breath at the Field Museum in Chicago

Ever wonder what T. rex breath smells like? Find out at Chicago's Field Museum, home to the iconic Sue!

Sue lived more than 67 million years ago and is the world's largest and most complete T. rex skeleton ever discovered.

Now the Field Museum has added multisensory stations to bring you closer to Sue's world, including one that is supposed to smell like the inside of a T. rex's mouth.

Basically, it's time travel - without the fear of being eaten!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
museumsdinosaurslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
Orinda to consider moratorium on short-term rentals after shooting
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Wildfire smoke drifts into Bay Area
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern
WATCH IN 60: BART rescue video, Election Day, warm week ahead
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
2019 Election: Breaking down San Francisco's propositions
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
2019 Election: SF District Attorney candidates
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
More TOP STORIES News