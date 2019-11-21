Arts & Culture

Sneaker Heads Go Wild For New Pop-Up Art Exhibit

Sneaker heads Steve Harris and Steve Brown have opened the Sneakertopia Pop-Up art exhibit curated by Justin Fredericks around their love for the sneaker culture. With exhibits from local artist highlighting iconic sneaker designs and the influence hip hop culture and movies have on sneakers. Featured artist include McFlyy, Man One who created the festival space with the adidas stage and artist Tommii Lim. The exhibits are highly interactive for visitors, with photos and videos highly encouraged. Make sure to stop by wearing your favorite kicks and bring your selfie sticks!

Follow Sneakertopia via Instagram: @gosneakertopia, Follow some of the featured artist on Instagram as well: @manoneart, @tommii and @mcflyy .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartarts & culturepop upsneakerslocalishculture
ARTS & CULTURE
SF to vote on Academy of Art's new settlement
New Slime Museum opens in NYC and it's an Instagrammer's dream
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
Bay Area dance company keeps Ballet Folklorico dance tradition alive while keeping kids off the street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Latest PG&E outages impact thousands in North Bay
Authorities ID victim, suspect in fatal stabbing on BART train
Faces of Fremont: Tale of two families captures city's evolution
Tesla worker injuries higher than traditional automakers
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Bay Area Air District bans wood burning year-round
Show More
Original Gordo actor returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' series on Disney+
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
I-Team: Former jail captain sues Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Prince Andrew to step back from public duties
More TOP STORIES News