localish

South Philly welcomes Curiosity Doughnut popup

Top Chef Winner Nicholas Elmi has reinvented his restaurant as a doughnut shop during the pandemic.

He has teamed up with James Beard winner Alex Talbot's Curiosity Doughnuts to deliver award-winning doughnuts to a new audience.


The collaboration is a result of the pandemic. Elmi is unable to open his fine dining restaurants so he has opened the space up to serve doughnuts.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafyi phillyworth the waitwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Daddy-daughter social media team goes viral for custom threads
This pizza has 7 different types of seafood on it!
Blast From The Past offers a nostalgic trip for shoppers
Take a tour of one of the world's best outdoor Christmas displays!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
CA shatters COVID-19 record with 379 deaths in 24 hours
SF orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers
CA has more daily COVID-19 cases than UK, India, France
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
COVID-19 updates: Record number of CA deaths, SF travel quarantine
Show More
Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers Town Hall Friday
Skilled nurses get first COVID vaccines in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus: 2 people dying every hour in LA Co., health officer says
Central Valley deputies surprise drivers with cash
Survey shows Black Americans wary of COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News