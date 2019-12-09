festival

Spend the Holidays at Disneyland!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
festivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
Get your tickets for Mushroom Feast Mendocino
2,175 pound pumpkin wins Half Moon Bay weigh-off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
San Francisco streets flooded during heavy rainstorm
Rain totals above average in parts of North Bay after weekend storm
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
City of Fremont to crack down on open house signs
Golden snubs and surprises, including little 'Cats' love
Clint Eastwood shows appreciation for Marines at Camp Pendleton
Show More
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
More TOP STORIES News