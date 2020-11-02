The story behind Sugar Skulls and how to create them to celebrate Día de los Muertos

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sugar skulls have become one of the most iconic parts of Día de Los Muertos traditions.

The sweet creations are decorated beautifully and placed on ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars, to honor ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

Jonathan Rodarte, who has been making sugar skulls since 2011, said, "We know everyone is going to go through it. Everyone is going to pass away. We're going to honor this person, set up altars, and think about them. To me, it's a joyous occasion."

A lot of thought goes into each design and it can take hours to make and decorate each one. If you would like to learn more about sugar skulls, or check out some of Rodarte's creations, visit Casa Ramirez at www.casaramirez.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicanktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Trump supporters parade past Marin City Biden rally
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Early voting shatters records in Calif.
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Day-use reservations no longer needed at Yosemite National Park
Show More
COVID-19: Bay Area doing better than most of the US, doctor says
6 key questions going into the 2020 presidential election
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or 'blue mirage' on Tuesday
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
More TOP STORIES News