Super easy way to clean makeup brushes and sponges | Glam Lab

NEW YORK CITY -- New YEAR, new YOU! Resolutions call for a fresh start to form new habits and breaking the old ones.
Maybe you're vowing to eat cleaner or maybe you'll actually start cleaning your room. So while you're at it... clean your makeup tools!
Because those brushes and sponges you use to beautify your face can turn ugly if you don't.
SPOILER ALERT: It's not just your makeup getting trapped in there. It's more like dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria-causing viral infections and even tiny insects lurking in the bristles... EW.
Unfortunately, you can't tell by just looking at your brush or beauty blender. You won't know what hit you until you're dealing with a breakout, irritated skin or pink eye.
So, Glam Lab breaks it all down in this super easy, deep cleaning episode.
From how to tell when it's time to clean them, to how to use what's already in your bathroom to make them... so fresh and so clean, clean!
