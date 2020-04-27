Coronavirus

Surprise parade for couple after wedding cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Kim Goforth and Isaac Jackson had planned for an April wedding but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, their family and friends decided to surprise them with a parade.

Jackson proposed to Goforth in front of friends and family on Thanksgiving in 2019. The couple originally planned to get married in summer 2020.

"They were going to wait a year or so and then Kim's dad was diagnosed with lung cancer and so they decided to move it up quickly," said Dlorah Gonzales, the mother of the bride.

Goforth's father was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in January, so the bride and groom moved their summer wedding up to April 10. They planned their wedding in just three months.

"We sent out invitations one week and then cancellations the next," Jackson said.

At the exact time and day that Goforth and Jackson were supposed to tie the knot, a parade of cars slowly rolled down the couple's block with signs, balloons and plenty of honking.

"This is so much bigger than our wedding and the love we have for each other," Goforth said. "The world is shut down. It's helping us realize how much we really love each other."

Goforth and Jackson hope to get married on July 24.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlong beachcoronavirus californiacoronavirusweddingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Newsom warns crowded beaches could delay reopening
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 913
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Drag queens delivery carry-out meals to customers at one restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Mayor Breed to announce details on shelter-in-place extension in SF
6 Bay Area counties extend shelter-in-place orders through end of May
Gov. Newsom warns crowded beaches could delay reopening
2 more states join Western States Pact to reopen
LIVE: Town hall on COVID-19 in African American community
Coronavirus: Shelter-in-place order extended in Bay Area
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Show More
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rush of people at new Alameda Co. Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News