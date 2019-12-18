Take a Ride on CTA's Holiday Train

CHICAGO -- Since 1992, the CTA Holiday Train has run through Chicago spreading holiday cheer.

Chicago's six-car Holiday Train is decorated with holiday scenes, and Santa and his reindeer will ride along the outside.

The train will visit stations throughout all the CTA system's rail lines.The train has more than 60,000 lights and a flatcar where Santa waves to the boarding riders from his sleigh.

You can track the CTA's Holiday Fleet here: https://www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holiday shipping rush after nationwide UPS outage
Porch pirate poses as Amazon employee to steal packages
Citizens recount tense moments holding SJ AMBER Alert suspect
DNA testing helps Fremont police solve 1982 cold case murders of 2 teens
49ers bury loss to Falcons, hone in on Rams
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
Show More
Police investigating double-homicide near Vallejo
New California laws in 2020
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Toys for Tots gets a boost in the East Bay, says there is still a need
'All I Want For Christmas Is You' finally No. 1 after 25 years
More TOP STORIES News