Test Your Nerf Skills with Your Fam and Friends

The NERF Challenge is a traveling event for the whole family! With a number of games, challenge, mazes, and dart blasters, you'll never run out of things to do. The 50,000 square foot arena will feature obstacle courses and interactive games that are sure to take you back to your childhood! Get ready for Dodge Blast, friends and family use NERF blasters to score points on stationary targets while avoiding a flurry of darts. Become a human wrecking ball with one purpose, scoring a strike NERF style with Wrecking Bowling! For more check out NERF Challenge
