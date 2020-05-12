Taking Out the Trash Has Never Been So Much Fun!

Hervey Bay, AUS. -- "I think at the moment the world's just chaotic and scary and we need something to smile about." After this woman dared her friend to wear a crazy outfit while taking out the trash, an entire neighborhood joined along. They created a Facebook group to document their funny "Bin Isolation Outings", that soon went viral! Now people all over the world are participating and brightening up their neighborhoods with a little bit of silly fun!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorktrashviral videoaustraliamore in commoncostumesvirallocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CA enters Phase 3 of reopening, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News