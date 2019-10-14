Texas restaurant serves up match made in foodie heaven

Chocolate and barbecue might seem like an unlikely combination, but one restaurant in Tomball, Texas is doing both.

Scott Moore and partner Michelle Holland don't just own one of the top 10 barbecue joints in the South, they also founded Texas' very first bean-to-bar craft chocolatier.

Even better? Both businesses are under one roof. One side of the hot-spot is devoted to every step of the chocolate making process, from roasting to grinding to melting. The other side you'll find a 3,000 pound tank smoker of classic beef, pork and ribs.

People travel from as far away as Europe and Asia to stand in line for the one-of kind experience of Tejas Chocolate and Barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters investigating cause of energy facility fire in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
WATCH IN 60: BART bonus at SFO, booming pot business, Omni Hotel olive trees
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Show More
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
Rodeo residents feared NuStar explosion was another earthquake
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
More TOP STORIES News