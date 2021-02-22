localish food

Competitive Eater Raina Huang Takes on Massive 7lbs Burrito

LOS ANGELES -- Tirsa's Mexican Café in Downtown Los Angeles offers up the TEE-TANIC Burrito Challenge. Executive Chef Tirsa Farah has created a massive burrito filled with rice, bean, cheese, guacamole and meat. It sells for $49.99, but if you can eat it all in 15 minutes or less you get it for free.

"I've eaten a lot all my life, all the time, and I didn't know what a food challenge was until somebody told me to go try it out. And then I tried it. And I just have a natural talent for eating it," says Raina Huang, competitive eater and all-around lover of burritos. Will she be able to finish it all?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescompetitionkabclocalish foodfoodbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH FOOD
Food hall brings the taste of Spain to New York City
This Five-Alarm Burger will set your mouth on fire
Teen baker makes breakable hearts filled with sweet surprises
Nigerian cuisine bringinging flavors of West Africa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Berkeley teachers to be vaccinated as schools prepare to reopen
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
Show More
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Nurse caring for COVID patients in SF has memorabilia stolen
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
More TOP STORIES News