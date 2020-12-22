localish

Could you finish the Big Texan at Fuzzy's Pizza?

HOUSTON, Texas -- Once you eat at Fuzzy's Pizza, you'll never look at pizza the same way again!

Fuzzy's has been serving up gourmet pies since 1986, with two of the most popular specialties named after a former President and First Lady!


President George H.W. Bush, who lived in Houston after he left office, was a regular customer at Fuzzy's. One of the biggest hits on the menu is President Bush's Pizza, loaded with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, and more. Another favorite is the Barbara Bush Pizza, topped with chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, mushrooms, and garlic.
But perhaps the most buzzworthy pizza of them all is the Big Texan, a colossal 28-inch pie that doesn't even fit on one table! When you order the Big Texan, Fuzzy's will put three pizza stands together to hold the gigantic dish.


To check out Fuzzy's online, go to originalfuzzyspizza.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonfoodbe localish houstonktrkpizzarestaurantsbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Visit a life-size gingerbread house on Long Island
The Original Alamo Tamales: Some of the best tamales!
Family business brings tamales to your home
Shop small, support big at this charming community bookstore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Michaela Garecht case due in court today
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
Reaction pours in after charges filed in Michaela Garecht case
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting on Hwy 101 in SF
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Show More
COVID-19 updates: San Mateo Co. to expand ICU capacity
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Michaela Garecht's mom reads letter after murder suspect charged
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
EU recommends against nonessential travel to the UK
More TOP STORIES News