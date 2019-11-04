localish

The Heart of Hyde Park Mural

Lead artist, Moses Ball, shares the inspiration behind the Hyde Park mural tribute. Through a grant gifted to Hyde Park managed by LA Commons this mural was commissioned for the Hyde Park neighborhood. It's important to LA Commons, particularly because of gentrification across the city to have communities assert their identity. Community members like the late Nipsey Hussle and community activist Assata Umoja appear prominently within the mural as a reminder of the great minds and hearts within the neighborhood.
