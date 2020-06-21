Grove Do-nutz in Richmond, Texas offers 150 varieties of made-to-order donuts

RICHMOND, Texas -- You may never want to eat a plain donut again after seeing some of these over-the-top, decadent creations!

When Grove Do-nutz in Richmond, Texas, first opened eight years ago, it was one of the first gourmet donut shops in the Houston area.

Now, it's a big hit among foodies for its wild specialty flavors - including the pizza donut, the Elvis, and the cookie donut!
