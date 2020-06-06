localish

Chicago protests leave some grocery stores in food deserts bare; Chef For Change Challenge launched to help fill void

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Two friends from the South Side of Chicago are challenging chefs to help those in need of meals after the looting of grocery stores in food deserts.

While many peaceful protesters marched for days in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and justice for George Floyd in Chicago and around the nation, some looters damaged grocery stores. Some of those grocery stores were the only sources of fresh food for people in food deserts.

Camerron Dangerfield and Danielle Davis decided to help those who were in need of meals. Dangerfield is a chef and is the owner of Meltt Cafe. On Tuesday with the help of Davis, Dangerfield made meals for over 100 families.

That is when the two decided to challenge other chefs who have the skills and means to help, to do so, and when the #ChefForChangeChallenge was born.

Dangerfield said he's used social media as a way to reach people who need meals, can donate or can participate.

"Accept the challenge, you know I'm not asking of anything from you guys but just accept the challenge and realize we have the power to change someone's life," Dangerfield said.

To help, reach out to Davis at danielle.davis02@gmail.com.
