Boy Scouts of America Troop 4640 made entirely of girls

A group of girls in Pearland, Texas, are blazing new trails as the members of Scouts BSA Troop 4640.

Troop 4640 performs the same tasks as any group of scouts. They camp, earn merit badges and even participate in axe throwing. But this troop is unique because it consists of only girls.


"I wanted to join Scouts BSA because my brother has been in scouting for a very long time and I've always loved the things he's done," said Brenna Tate, a 13-year-old member of Troop 4640. "I've always just wanted to go camping and, in general, learn about the outdoors."


See why other girls in Troop 4640 chose to participate in Boy Scouts, how successful they've been in a short amount of time and how the boys react to seeing a troop of females.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boy scouts of americagirl scoutsboy scouts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
SF district attorney race is worth watching
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
WATCH IN 60: Lawmakers meet with PG&E, proposed express lanes, mini horse on BART
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility
Show More
Police surround motel after possible sighting of escaped inmate
Mayors pushing to make PG&E customer owned
SF moves forward with carpool, express lane plan for Hwy 101, I-280
Distinguished science award goes to Bay Area teen
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
More TOP STORIES News