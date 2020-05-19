Broadway star's new stage is her front porch where she entertains neighborhood

LOS ANGELES -- Broadway star Sarah Uriarte Berry is performing on a new stage during the coronavirus pandemic, her front porch.

"I'm just hollering out off of my porch into the street and they're able to hear it."

Berry moved to Southern California recently after living and working in New York for 22 years, where she starred in Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, and Cinderella among other musicals.

A nearby resident in their Los Altos neighborhood overheard Berry and her husband singing "Happy Birthday" to another neighbor in March.

The former Belle (yes, the one from Beauty and the Beast) performed her first porch concert on April 3. Berry said her audience makes sure to maintain six feet distance between one another.

"I look forward to this every week," said neighbor Nicole Thorn. "By Friday night, I'm done with working and managing a child at home. I just feel so lucky and blessed to have this in our neighborhood to bring some lightness and hope during a dull, darker time."

Berry said she tries to choose upbeat, positive music during these uncertain times. "Disney songs are great," Berry said. "They're very familiar, they're beautiful."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabclong beachsingingmore in commoncoronaviruscommunitybroadwaylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Breed says update on SF childcare, summer camps coming
Arrest made in kidnap, murder of Santa Cruz tech executive
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
'He is at peace:' Nurses offer condolences with window signs
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Oakland mayor says Lake Merritt crowd control efforts are working
Show More
Cafe 'prepares' for reopening by throwing orders from safe distance
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
My 'decision to make': Trump defends criticized use of hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus updates: 2nd straight day with no COVID-19 deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News