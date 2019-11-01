This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!

Chef Erik Ostman has worked at some of the top restaurants in the country, like French Laundry in Napa Valley. He learned how to cook watching his mother and grandmother, and now uses his fine dining techniques to make simple, scrumptious creations at his brunch-only Over Easy Breakfast Club in Philadelphia.

See how he makes the most popular item on the menu, and why it's called "The Dinosaur Egg"! And it goes well with a mimosa or whatever drink you'd like to bring to this BYO brunch spot.

Over Easy Breakfast Club | Instagram
