This Fried Chicken Is Like No Other!

Luella's Gospel Bird in Chicago is frying chicken, smothering it in creole gravy, and finishing it off with African sesame seeds. It's unlike any yard bird you've ever had!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chickenlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ruling postponed in evacuation order for Oakland moms
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
Vigil held for teens who died in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
49ers beat Seahawks 26-21 to clinch playoff bye, home-field advantage
Show More
WATCH IN 60: 49ers win NFC West, New Year's Eve transit, San Jose airport proposal
49ers fans celebrate in SF after big win over Seahawks
Video goes viral after SoCal man buys computer for brother's studies
Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
More TOP STORIES News