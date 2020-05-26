localish

This hidden house in the forest is turning heads!

This unique house in the forest is turning heads! What started out as a sketch on paper, turned into a reality when the house was built in 1988. The owners partnered with local architect, Art Dyson, to create a house that some say resembles a hobbit house from Lord of the Rings. The house is now for sale for $599,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerarchitecturelocalish show (lsh)kfsnreal estatelocalish
LOCALISH
Food pantry opens pop-up to feed neighbors
High school graduation goes digital!
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
Graduation parade celebrates students' last day of kindergarten
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CA enters Phase 3 of reopening, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News