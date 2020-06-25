Meet the man behind this 'hot rod short bus' and his mission for people with disabilities

RICHMOND, Texas -- Chris Pulley was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 when he was 12.
The Richmond, Texas native lost his ability to walk by his second year of college, and he has been in a wheelchair ever since.
For two and a half years, Pulley restored a 1957 Ford V500 short bus into a fully handicap accessible bus that looks like a hot rod.
He named his organization "Beyond DA Bus" because he hopes it will start a conversation.
Pulley said, "The bus will draw you in. But it's really about getting people with disabilities out doing activities they didn't think they could do."
If you would like to learn more about Beyond DA Bus, visit beyonddabus.org.
