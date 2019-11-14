Meet the retired Houston firefighter making the most creative donuts in town

Pena's Donuts and Diner is one of two restaurants Raymond Pena, a retired Houston firefighter, owns in the Houston-area. But his love of donuts started as a kid, when his mom would bring home boxes of treats from her own donut shop.

In this "Bite Size," see why Pena was at the forefront of creative donuts, the challenges he faced in balancing his firefighting career with his donut career and the reason his father is the driving force behind his newest location, which combines donuts and food!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plus pearlandfooddonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
What could be causing people who vape to get sick, die
'Feeding Littles' helps with common infant, toddler feeding concerns
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Orinda shooting arrests, lawsuit in BART arrest, Kaiser CEO memorial
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
SF family hires quinceanera photographer, never gets photos
Show More
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Former presidential adviser shares views on US-China policy in new book
SJ high school provides students with mental health support
Life hacks for busy lives
School shootings: How to talk about it with your kids
More TOP STORIES News